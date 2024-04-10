Former Taiwan leader meets China’s Xi on ‘journey of peace’ visit

Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, the climax of a multi-day visit to the mainland where Ma hoped to quell cross-strait tensions that have flared in recent months.

The 73-year-old former leader of the Kuomintang party — which favors closer ties with China — has described his visit as a “journey of peace”. It comes ahead of next month’s inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing considers a separatist.

During the highly choreographed meeting, Ma described the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) quest for Taiwanese sovereignty as dangerous, while Xi reiterated Beijing’s goal of a peaceful reunification with the self-governing island, which China considers a renegade province.

“If a war breaks out between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, it will be an unbearable burden for the Chinese nation,” Ma said.

However, at one point he appeared to refer to Taiwan as the “Republic of China” — the official name for the island, which China does not recognize — causing mainland TV to quickly cut away from the meeting.

While Ma still has influence within the KMT, some in the party have tried to distance themselves in recent weeks following the party’s election loss in January.

Experts said Wednesday’s meeting was mostly symbolic, but the optics of China welcoming a former Taiwan leader may help Beijing in its bid to show Washington that it is still willing to consider a peaceful resolution on the issue.