Beijing gives warm welcome to Taiwan’s former president

Ma Ying-jeou, Taiwan’s former president credited with normalizing relations between Taipei and Beijing in the early 21st century, arrived in China for a multi-day visit in what observers say is an attempt to quell cross-strait tensions ahead of next month’s presidential transition.

The 73-year-old, who remains an influential political leader of the Kuomintang (KMT) party, said his visit is a “journey of peace” after Lai Ching-te, a member of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who Beijing has labeled as a “separatist,” won the presidential election.

Beijing seems more receptive to Ma’s second visit to the mainland since the pandemic, and there is speculation he could be meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.