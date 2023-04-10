Netanyahu reverses decision to fire defense minister

In a news conference Monday, the prime minister said the two had resolved their differences after Gallant's call to halt the government's controversial judicial overhaul plan spurred nationwide protests. Netanyahu also assured the public that he would "restore calm and security" to the country.

"There have been disputes between us, even difficult disputes on certain subjects, but I have decided to leave these disputes behind us," the prime minister said.

"Gallant remains in his post and we will continue to work together for the safety of the citizens of Israel," he added.