Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu announces delay to judicial overhaul

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would delay a controversial overhaul of the country’s justice system until after the Knesset’s Passover break.

"Out of a sense of national responsibility, out of a will to prevent a rupture among our people, I have decided to pause the second and third readings of the bill," he told the legislature on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, far-right coalition partner and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said in a statement that he had Netanyahu's "commitment that the legislation will be brought to the Knesset for approval in the next session if no agreements are reached during the recess."

The decision to delay the legislation comes after months of protests, including a major nationwide strike on Monday after Netanyahu fired his defense minister for opposing the plans.

Gvir had previously threatened to resign in the legislation was paused.