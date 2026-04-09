Exclusive / Ex-diplomat says war has permanently harmed Qatar-Iran ties

The US-Israel war with Iran has “forever” altered relations between Doha and Tehran, according to a prominent former Qatari diplomat.

“Attacking civilian infrastructure, under the guise of ‘we’re attacking the Americans,’ is something that Qatar views as a just bold-faced lie,” Nawaf al-Thani, the former Qatari defense attaché to the US, said in an interview with Semafor, adding that Doha now “has to see a seriousness from Iran when it comes to Qatari security.”

Last month, Iranian drone and missile strikes knocked out roughly 17% of Qatar’s LNG export capacity, while air defenses intercepted waves of missiles targeting civilian infrastructure like Hamad International Airport.

The war has had the opposite effect for US-Qatar relations, according to al-Thani, who predicted that relationship would deepen following the conflict.