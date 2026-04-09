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Exclusive / Ex-diplomat says war has permanently harmed Qatar-Iran ties

Lauren Morganbesser and Adrian Elimian
Apr 9, 2026, 4:56am EDT
PoliticsGulf
Donald Trump shakes hands with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Donald Trump shakes hands with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
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The US-Israel war with Iran has “forever” altered relations between Doha and Tehran, according to a prominent former Qatari diplomat.

“Attacking civilian infrastructure, under the guise of ‘we’re attacking the Americans,’ is something that Qatar views as a just bold-faced lie,” Nawaf al-Thani, the former Qatari defense attaché to the US, said in an interview with Semafor, adding that Doha now “has to see a seriousness from Iran when it comes to Qatari security.”

Last month, Iranian drone and missile strikes knocked out roughly 17% of Qatar’s LNG export capacity, while air defenses intercepted waves of missiles targeting civilian infrastructure like Hamad International Airport.

The war has had the opposite effect for US-Qatar relations, according to al-Thani, who predicted that relationship would deepen following the conflict.

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“If anything is proven out of this, it’s having a strategic alliance with the United States is vital, not only for Qatar and the [Gulf Cooperation Council], but also for global energy,” he said.

Al-Thani also noted that members of the GCC are united in seeking a diplomatic solution to the conflict: “The GCC in general are all aligned in not expanding this war.”

That doesn’t mean that Gulf countries have ruled out taking on a more assertive role in the war, however. “It may come to a point where a member of the GCC countries decides, we need to move forward and protect ourselves, not just from a defensive posture, but maybe from an offensive posture. Now, I know for a fact that Qatar has been against that because it doesn’t see the calculus in taking an offensive posture towards Iran,” al-Thani said.

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