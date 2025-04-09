Trump suspends tariffs, markets surge

Stocks surged Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day tariff reprieve for most countries, even as he ramped up import duties on China to 125%.

White House officials said the level for other countries, scores of which have sought negotiations with Washington since Trump first announced his tariff regime, will be brought down to a universal 10% rate during the pause. That includes Mexico and Canada, which Trump had previously exempted from his across-the-board 10% tariffs.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that he was raising the duties on Chinese imports to 125% effective immediately “based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets.”

Republican lawmakers and investors were growing increasingly restive about the potential for an economic downturn if Trump kept tariffs in place, and many of them cheered the pause. The S&P 500 made its biggest intraday move since 2020, surging more than 7%, while the Nasdaq rose almost 9%.

“The world is ready to work with President Trump to fix global trade, and China has chosen the opposite direction,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a post on X after the pause was announced.