Democrats’ new pitch: Down with the king

Harris’ campaign message had plenty of critics at the time. They questioned whether the party that protected Joe Biden from a primary was truly “democratic,” and asked whether appeals to tradition meant anything to voters struggling to pay bills.

But those skeptics have grown more comfortable with that strategy, reaching into the same phrasebook to denounce how Trump is using his powers.

At each stop of their rallies last month, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stood between the American flag and the flag of the state they were speaking in; in their remarks, they warned not just that Trump and Elon Musk were depriving working people of benefits, but that they were at odds with American tradition.

“The people who founded this country took on the most powerful person in the world at that time, the King of England, and they said, ‘We never want to have one person in this country who has all of the power,‘” Sanders said in Denver.

“Fascism” is becoming a popular name for that threat. In DC, House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark promised to fight “against the fascist lie that our bodies are not our own.” Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar warned that the ultra-rich were “utilizing the chaos our fascist president is creating.” Florida Rep. Max Frost warned that “authoritarians and fascists succeed when we are quiet about what matters,” a line he’d used days earlier at a Transgender Day of Visibility rally.

“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered,” said Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, quoting Thomas Paine to connect Trump to George III. The new administration had “the politics of Mussolini and the economics of Herbert Hoover” — not just authoritarian, but incompetent.

Levin said that organizers had considered a different date for their rallies: April 19, the 250th anniversary of the battles of Lexington and Concord. It was moved up because that date would have clashed with Easter and Passover.

“In many ways, this is a small ‘c’ conservative movement,” said Levin. “MAGA is not a conservative movement. It is deeply reactionary.” The DC rally, he noted, ended with a chant that didn’t mention either party. It was: “How many kings? No kings.”





