Republican lawmakers lobbied Trump to shift tariff strategy

Allies of President Donald Trump, including at least three Republican senators, urged him directly this week to shift his strategy and edge away from his tariff regime by using it as leverage with other nations.

It seems that Trump was listening.

After dismissing the prospect of a climbdown for seven days, on Wednesday Trump paused some of the levies that debilitated stock markets and clouded the US economic outlook. His move didn’t happen in a vacuum — it followed a quiet but firm push by a handful of Republicans to get the president to pause, even temporarily, what was shaping up to be a global fiscal calamity.

Trump’s move became public during a meeting of Senate Republicans, who were growing increasingly tense as stocks kept plummeting and there appeared to be no exit strategy from a global trade war. As harrowing as the last few days were for GOP lawmakers, their predicament would have only gotten dicier next week when Congress leaves DC for a two-week recess.

“Jubiliation is too strong a word. But it was positive,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said of the reaction among the Senate GOP to Trump’s pause. There was applause, according to one attendee.

The president’s decision to suspend higher tariffs on most nations except China, while leaving a 10% across-the-board levy in place, wasn’t a total victory for free traders. But it amounted to a significant deescalation from policies that threatened to swamp Republicans.

Three of those GOP senators — Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and Lindsey Graham — confirmed to Semafor that they had directly urged Trump to make deals that brought tariffs down, and to do so quickly. Cruz also used his podcast “Verdict” to make the case for Trump to swiftly use his leverage after the tariffs were announced last week.

“If using these tariffs as leverage, the Trump administration lowers tariffs from our trading partners dramatically, and in turn, lowers American tariffs, that would be a massive victory,” the Texan told Semafor on Wednesday shortly before Trump’s announcement. “If the path forward is continued high tariffs from America and continued high tariffs from our trading partners in perpetuity, that’s a terrible outcome for Texas and America.”

Lee, of Utah, paired his direct advice to Trump with a public call to engage in fast dealmaking with trading partners. Graham gave Trump similar counsel.

Summing up his message to Trump, the South Carolinian recalled: “‘I think people are responding to what you’ve done. Sit down with them and see what kind of deals you can get.’”

It makes sense that some Republicans would go right to Trump, since his administration has been plagued by mixed messages on whether the tariffs were negotiating tools or permanent ways to try to rebalance global trade.



Trump’s senior trade adviser Peter Navarro began by insisting the sweeping announcement was not a negotiation; Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and later Trump, began adjusting that as more countries contacted the White House.

Until Wednesday, even as rumors of a pause swirled, the White House maintained that one was not on the table. Trump himself said Monday that they were “not looking at that.”

Behind the scenes, though, some close to the White House told Semafor they were hearing the opposite and felt Wednesday’s announcement was inevitable (though there was debate over whether to characterize the “pause” as hard or soft in light of ongoing negotiations).

Once the pause got announced, more confusion took hold as advisers at times struggled to clarify portions of the latest deal, such as whether Canada and Mexico were subject to new tariff levels. The White House later clarified that the new 10% levy did not apply to those nations.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who is more closely aligned with Navarro than Bessent, was also in the room for a pre-announcement meeting with Trump. Notably, he did not brief reporters.