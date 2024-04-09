Spain becomes latest country to scrap ‘golden visas’ for wealthy foreigners

The Spanish government on Monday announced it would scrap its “golden visa” program, saying an influx of wealthy foreign investors had driven up house prices for locals.

Since 2013, non-European Union citizens have been able to obtain fast-tracked residency by investing at least 500,000 euros ($540,000) into Spanish real estate, under a scheme introduced to attract foreign investment.

But with Madrid now among the most expensive real estate markets in the EU, complaints have mounted that outside investors are taking housing away from locals.

“Housing is a constitutional right and not a mere speculative business,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a social media post on Monday.

Cities including Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Málaga and Alicante “are facing a highly stressed housing market, where it is almost impossible to find decent housing for those who live and work in them and pay their taxes every day,” El Pais quoted Spain’s left-wing leader as saying.

Almost half of Spain’s golden visa recipients were Chinese, followed by Russians, Iranians, and U.S. citizens, the BBC reported.

Other EU countries including Portugal, Greece, and Ireland have modified or axed their golden visa programs in recent years following similar concerns.