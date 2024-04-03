Israeli strike on aid convoy prompts international condemnation

Israel’s allies criticized the nation’s strike on an aid convoy this week that killed seven foreign workers. Three vehicles traveling with a convoy from World Central Kitchen, an aid organization that has played a crucial role in moving food into Gaza, were hit by successive drone missiles Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was “outraged and heartbroken” by the incident and called for a public investigation by the Israel Defense Forces. He also criticized Israel for not doing more to curb civilian casualties over the course of its war against Hamas.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday that the situation in Gaza was “increasingly intolerable,” and echoed Biden’s calls for a public inquiry. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have also called for Israel to take accountability for the incident, with Albanese expressing his “anger and concern” to Netanyahu in a phone call Tuesday.