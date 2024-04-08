Trump won’t back national abortion ban, says issue should be left to states

Donald Trump on Monday declined to back a nationwide limit on abortion, saying the issue should be decided on a state-by-state basis. The former president has long been cagey about his view on abortion, sowing months of speculation over what policy position he would take. Monday’s comments mark his clearest stance on the issue so far.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state,” Trump said in a video posted to his Truth Social account.

“Many states will be different,” he continued. “Many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative than others, and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people.”

Trump also said he’s “strongly in favor of exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.”

Trump’s campaign had floated a 15-week ban earlier this year, which anti-abortion groups referred to in their rebukes of his Monday announcement.