How the record Boeing deal was caught between Washington and Riyadh

Boeing’s $37 billion sale of commercial aircraft to Saudi Arabia last month was one of the largest civil aviation deals in history. But in October, it appeared close to unraveling.

That month, members of the OPEC+ oil cartel, led by the Saudis, announced cuts to crude production, infuriating a Biden White House that was worried about spiraling gas prices just weeks before midterm elections.

President Biden publicly threatened that Riyadh’s rulers would face “consequences” for allegedly siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin on energy prices, and Democratic lawmakers drafted legislation aimed at withdrawing U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis weren’t pleased. According to two people briefed on the Boeing negotiations, Riyadh “paused” the talks with the aerospace giant in October to try and gauge if the Biden administration was serious about penalties.

“You’d think twice about spending billions of dollars on airplanes when the U.S. side was talking of sanctions,” said one of the people briefed on the talks. Sensing the friction, Boeing’s chief competitor for the Saudi business, Europe’s Airbus, made a sweetened counteroffer, according to a U.S. official involved in the negotiation. The official said the administration doubted this standoff was really a “make or break” moment for a years-long negotiation that was always expected to end this spring.

AD

But senior U.S. and Saudi government officials ultimately became more directly involved in the commercial talks and brought them back on track, according to the people briefed. The Saudi ambassador to Washington, Princess Reema bint Bandar al Saud, played a particularly central role, as did the White House’s Middle East point man, Brett McGurk, and the State Department’s assistant secretary for energy resources, Amos Hochstein. (McGurk’s wife is an editor at Semafor; she was not involved in the reporting or editing of this story.)

Both the White House and Congress ultimately backed down on the talk of punishing the Saudis, and Biden heralded the Boeing deal last month as supporting 1 million American jobs across 44 U.S. states. “We can and will lead the world in manufacturing,” he tweeted.

A Boeing spokesman told Semafor: "Boeing has consistently supported global trade and appreciates the Biden Administration’s commercial advocacy overseas on behalf of American workers and industry.”