Ghana hands major gold mine to local operator

Ghana handed control of a gold mine to Engineers & Planners, the company owned by the brother of President John Dramani Mahama, placing a major industrial asset in domestic hands for the first time in the country’s modern mining industry.

The handover marks the end of Gold Fields’ long tenure at Damang, a mine the South African company had operated since the 1990s, and adds Damang to Ibrahim Mahama’s growing portfolio across mining and construction. The decision came after Ghana refused Gold Fields’ lease-renewal bid, breaking with the tradition of automatic renewals.

The decision tests Ghana’s broader strategy to capture more value from its natural resources. Officials have been explicit that the tender was restricted to wholly Ghanaian-owned firms. The role of Mahama’s brother in mining deals has been controversial, and the president has repeatedly denied accusations of cronyism. Officials said E&P met technical and financial thresholds set for the tender, including demonstrating access to financing above $500 million.