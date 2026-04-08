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China reportedly pressed Iran to accept truce

Apr 8, 2026, 6:17pm EDT
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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar speak in Beijing,
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via Reuters

China reportedly played a behind-the-scenes role in pushing for the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire.

Beijing used its influence to press Tehran to accept the truce at the 11th hour, The New York Times reported. At the start of the war, analysts argued China would be happy to see the US drawn into a protracted, expensive Middle East conflict — but Beijing’s diplomatic effort reflected its need to prevent a global crisis that would disrupt its energy supplies and risk triggering an economic slowdown.

While China has sought to portray itself as a peacemaker, experts said it lacks the leverage to enforce the truce, and is unlikely to be an effective security guarantor in the region.

J.D. Capelouto
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