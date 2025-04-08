Israel’s Netanyahu offers trade concessions to Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to eliminate his country’s trade deficit with the US and drop all trade barriers after meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday.

Netanyahu was the first world leader to hold in-person talks with Trump about the new “Liberation Day” tariffs.

It comes with Netanyahu under pressure at home over “Qatargate,” a scandal centering on allegations his advisers were paid by a Qatari representative to promote the Gulf nation’s interests in the media.

The Israeli leader is facing backlash over his attempt to fire the head of the country’s security agency, which launched the Qatargate investigation. “We are a spoiled country in a process of accelerated deterioration,” a former Israeli intelligence officer said.