Netanyahu meets Trump with tariffs, Gaza, and Iran on the agenda

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump Monday, with the war in Gaza, US tariffs, and Iran high on the agenda.

Netanyahu, who promised Trump to “eliminate” Israel’s trade deficit with the US, is the first foreign leader to travel to Washington in the wake of Trump’s tariff announcement last week: Trump imposed a shock 17% duty on Israel, a day after the Israeli government dropped all tariffs on US goods in an effort to avoid the hit.

Netanyahu was also reportedly anxious to discuss Trump’s efforts to negotiate a nuclear deal with Tehran; Trump later said direct talks with Iran could happen as soon as this week.