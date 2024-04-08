Semafor Signals
Janet Yellen’s beer choice and chopstick use grab China’s attention
Insights from Reuters, DeDeDe of the City, and The Global Times
The News
Chinese state and social media have been closely following U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s high-profile visit to Beijing, though much of the attention is on her culinary choices rather than economic discussions with her Chinese counterparts.
Yellen’s visit to a popular Beijing brewery, along with U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns, got a lot of media attention, with online users discussing the news using the hashtag #YellenDrankAFlyingFistIPAInSanlitun, referring to her choice of beer and the trendy neighborhood where the brewery is located.
Yellen’s warm reception in China signals that Beijing is ready to embrace stronger U.S. economic ties, experts said, as the country’s post-COVID economy struggles with deflation and low consumption.
SIGNALS
Yellen’s beer choice in China intended to promote American products
Yellen and Burns’ choice of brewery and beers was significant: The Jing-A brewery, which is apparently popular with the expat community, including journalists, was co-founded by an American, and Yellen’s order of the Flying First IPA and Burns’ Golden Pierson lager are both made with American hops, The New York Times reporter Alan Rappeport noted. “I can taste the American hops!” Burns told the bartender. While China remains the U.S.’s largest trade partner for agricultural goods, U.S. exports have decreased as China eyes other suppliers that offer cheaper products, Reuters reported. Brazil saw a 29% increase in its soy and corn shipments between 2022 and 2023, compared to an 18% decrease in the U.S.‘s.
Chinese media uses ‘food diplomacy’ to positively portray US relations
Yellen’s food choices in China have gotten a lot of attention since she admitted to feasting on psychedelic mushrooms last year. Her meals at Cantonese and Sichuanese restaurants during this visit have become hot topics on Chinese social media, with many praising her chopstick skills. Chinese media frequently used to focus on such details about foreign dignitaries’ visits “as a way for the general public to learn about the world,” but the coverage “cooled off” as China became more skeptical of American diplomatic missions, according to DeDeDe in the City, a WeChat social news blog. The renewed attention to Yellen’s dining choices suggests Beijing sees her “as perhaps its best hope for improving trade ties with Washington and helping its own ailing economy,” The Washington Post wrote.
Some state media outlets unimpressed by Yellen’s culinary choices
Not everyone in China warmed to Yellen’s culinary choices and chopstick prowess. Chinese state tabloid The Global Times argued that Yellen’s attempts to “project a friendly image” were not enough to stabilize relations, given her criticisms of Chinese overcapacity in green technology, particularly in electric vehicles and solar panels. The nationalist outlet framed her accusations as yet another instance of Washington targeting Chinese industries that are succeeding globally. “The Chinese people welcome anyone from anywhere to come and enjoy our food, but that does not mean we won’t push back against groundless accusations and outright crackdowns,” The Global Times wrote.