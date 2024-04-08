Janet Yellen’s beer choice and chopstick use grab China’s attention

Chinese state and social media have been closely following U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s high-profile visit to Beijing, though much of the attention is on her culinary choices rather than economic discussions with her Chinese counterparts.

Yellen’s visit to a popular Beijing brewery, along with U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns, got a lot of media attention, with online users discussing the news using the hashtag #YellenDrankAFlyingFistIPAInSanlitun, referring to her choice of beer and the trendy neighborhood where the brewery is located.

Yellen’s warm reception in China signals that Beijing is ready to embrace stronger U.S. economic ties, experts said, as the country’s post-COVID economy struggles with deflation and low consumption.