EU launches competition probes into Chinese solar panel firms

The European Union launched two probes on Wednesday into Chinese solar panel makers suspected of using state subsidies to defeat competitors, as Brussels seeks to strengthen its stance against unfair competition by China’s huge manufacturing sector.

The bloc said there were “sufficient indications” that subsidiaries of two Chinese energy firms submitted overly competitive bids to build a solar park in Romania that used EU funds.

“The two new in-depth investigations on foreign subsidies in the solar panel sector aim to preserve Europe’s economic security and competitiveness by ensuring that companies in our single market are truly competitive and play fair,” said Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner.

The groups probed include the German arm of China’s Longi Green Energy Technology and two subsidiaries of state energy firm Shanghai Electric.

Beijing offers generous subsidies for solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicle batteries that allow its firms to churn out low-cost products on a vast scale — but the resulting overcapacity has become an economic flashpoint with the West.

The probes are the latest use of a new EU anti-subsidy law: A Chinese train manufacturer last week pulled its bid from a Bulgarian project after a similar investigation was launched.