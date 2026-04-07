‘Where are we going?’: Trump’s Iran threat rattles allies and the world

As President Donald Trump gets closer to his deadline for Iran to make a deal, very few in his circle — even his closest confidants — can be sure of his next move, but all agree that his threat to escalate the war should be taken seriously.

Trump has spent days slowly ratcheting up threats to launch widespread attacks against Iran, promising to destroy bridges and power plants across the country should Tehran fail to make a deal with the US. On Tuesday morning, he took that threat a step further, posting a warning: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Yet as he’s done throughout the five-week-plus conflict, Trump has also left himself a path to walk it all back. He told Fox News that if negotiations move forward with Iran, tonight’s deadline “could change.” That would mark the fourth time that Trump has shifted a timeline as it relates to Iran.

“It could be like a crazy, ‘let’s just throw this out there just to see,’” said one person close to the White House. “But also it’s strategic ambiguity that throws so many people off.”

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Trump has spent weeks building up military assets in the region, even sending Special Operations teams to the area, reinforcing the seriousness with which his allies are viewing his threat to Iran’s civilian infrastructure. While experts have described Trump’s rhetoric as edging closer to potential war crimes, he has dismissed the prospect; he told reporters on Monday that “the war crime is allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Another person close to the White House underscored how soberly the president’s comments are getting perceived by those in his network by theorizing about the possibility, however far-fetched, that nuclear weapons might come into play. (Trump himself dismissed the possibility of Israel using such a method back in March.)

“The Iranian regime has until 8PM Eastern Time to meet the moment and make a deal with the United States. Only the president knows where things stand and what he will do,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.