Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Taiwan opposition leader’s China visit sparks criticism

Apr 7, 2026, 8:28am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Cheng Li-wun, the chairwoman of Taiwan’s largest opposition party.
Cheng Li-wun. Ann Wang/File Photo/Reuters

Taiwan’s opposition leader kicked off a landmark visit to mainland China, a trip critics have said is part of Beijing’s efforts to sow division on the island.

Cheng Li-wun’s trip, the first by the head of the Kuomintang in a decade, comes weeks before a scheduled summit in Beijing between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and with Taiwan’s legislature deadlocked over a major expansion of defense spending amid increasing military pressure from China.

Cheng’s arrival in Shanghai marks a remarkable transformation for her: She was a firebrand in favor of Taiwanese independence, but now supports engagement with Beijing. Opponents in Taiwan, however, see her as “a fair-weather politician, an opportunist with little principle.”

Prashant Rao
AD