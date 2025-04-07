Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Ivorian digital bank reaches 1M users

Alexander Onukwue
Alexander Onukwue
Apr 7, 2025, 9:45am EDT
africaAfrica
An illustration of Djamo.
Djamo/Instagram
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Ivorian digital bank Djamo said it now has 1 million active users, four years after it began operations to take on Francophone West Africa’s established commercial banks and mobile money providers.

The Abidjan-based startup, which also operates in Senegal, raised $17 million this month, one of the largest venture capital rounds by an Ivorian startup, from a range of investors including Janngo Capital and Partech. It will deploy the new funding towards expanding on the spending, saving, investing, and borrowing services offered on its mobile app.

Financial services in French-speaking West Africa have long been dominated by banks like Societe Generale, Orange, and Ecobank. But increasing smartphone and internet access have brought competition from upstarts, notably the billion-dollar Senegalese mobile money startup Wave.

AD

Djamo shares at least one investor with Wave — the US startup accelerator Y Combinator — but hopes to better reach underserved customers by providing “access to wealth-building and fair financing opportunities,” its chief executive said.

AD
AD