CZ’s run as crypto’s Warren Buffett ended before it could start

This spring, Changpeng Zhao believed he could be crypto’s savior. The billionaire Binance CEO, who goes by his initials, CZ, was running the world’s biggest crypto exchange, had survived the industry’s crash, and was hunting through the wreckage for assets.

His team talked to the owner of media outlet CoinDesk about buying it, and sniffed around Grayscale Investments and other Digital Currency Group assets, people familiar with the matter said. After the collapse of FTX and the indictment of its founder and crypto’s former golden boy, Sam Bankman-Fried, CZ positioned himself as a J. Pierpont Morgan or Warren Buffett, titans who rescued troubled sectors in the past.

But a cloud of U.S. scrutiny pushed him to the side, including out of the running to acquire CoinDesk.

As he texted one associate, now isn’t the time to buy U.S.-based assets since he and Binance are “being attacked constantly.” Investing in other businesses is close to impossible when regulations are in flux, another Binance executive said. The firm declined to comment.