Online news site CoinDesk attracts suitors amid crypto crash

Reuters/Dado Ruvic

CoinDesk, the online news site whose story on cracks in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire sparked an industry-wide meltdown, has attracted takeover interest as its owner tries to reassure investors, people familiar with the matter said.

One of the approaches suggested a $300 million purchase price but it was considered too low, some of the people said. CoinDesk was making about $50 million in annual revenue from a mix of traditional online advertising and its popular Consensus conference.

It is part of Barry Silbert’s privately held Digital Currency Group, a conglomerate that includes Grayscale Investments, which manages funds that own bitcoin, ether, and other coins, and Genesis, which lends against customers’ crypto holdings. That business is under pressure, as the collapse of Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange spreads chaos and contagion through cryptoland. Bankman-Fried is an investor in Semafor.

There’s no formal sales process for CoinDesk, but it has attracted interest from a broad set of potential buyers, including private equity firms, family offices, rival publications including Blockworks, and hedge funds that hunt for distressed assets, the people said.

CoinDesk published an article on Nov. 2, detailing unusually close ties between FTX and a sister hedge fund, Alameda Research. Much of Alameda’s money, it reported, was tied up in a digital token issued by FTX.

AD

It was the first loose thread to be tugged. The story shook public confidence in FTX and its tokens, causing billions in customer withdrawals that FTX couldn’t meet. The firm declared bankruptcy less than a week later, and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO, facing allegations that he used customer funds to cover losses at Alameda, which is owned by him.

The contagion is still spreading, and CoinDesk is one of many companies that might be facing an uncertain future. Crypto lender BlockFi declared bankruptcy Monday, and Bitcoin is down more than 20% this month.

Silbert has tried to reassure his own investors, which include Alphabet's CapitalG and Western Union, that DCG is safe. It has $2 billion in debt, including $575 million borrowed from its captive lender, Genesis, which has halted customer withdrawals and stopped making new loans.

“We have weathered previous crypto winters,” Silbert wrote in a letter to investors last week, “and while this one may feel more severe, collectively we will come out of it stronger.”

DCG’s crown jewel, Grayscale, has more than $13 billion in assets across its different investment products and has so far weathered the industry’s troubles. It put out its own statement on Nov. 18 assuring investors their money is “safe and secure.”

AD

— Ben Smith contributed to this report