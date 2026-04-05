Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in first Easter address

Pope Leo XIV warned the world is becoming “accustomed to violence,” urging leaders in his first Easter address to end conflict and prioritize dialogue.

Leo has spoken out against the Iran war, lobbying for an “off-ramp.” After the US defense secretary prayed for “overwhelming violence” against Iran, Leo said Jesus “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.”

The American pope has also been critical of US immigration policy, the raid against Venezuela, and Washington’s approach to international institutions, an Italian journalist wrote in the Financial Times.

US President Donald Trump has “accomplished the miraculous task of bringing together the American bishops … in common opposition to policies pursued by one of the most Catholic-filled US administrations ever.”