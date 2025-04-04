Oil prices drop to lowest since 2021 amid fears of a global trade war

Oil prices slipped to their lowest level in almost four years Friday, amid fears of an escalating trade war and a decision by OPEC+ to increase its output.

The coalition of oil producing countries announced Thursday it would permit its members to triple their output. While some OPEC+ delegates said this was an effort to punish members who were overproducing, analysts suspect it is also an effort to appease US President Donald Trump, who has demanded the group pump more crude to reduce US prices.

And while oil and gas imports to the US were exempted from Trump’s tariff blitz Wednesday, an analyst said that retaliation from nations around the world would “hurt economic growth and demand for key commodities such as crude oil and refined products.”