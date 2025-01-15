‘I don’t over-promise’: John Thune builds his own bond with Trump

John Thune and Donald Trump are texting buddies now.

The new Senate majority leader and the president-elect have very different personalities: One is a genial midwesterner with a measured approach to politics, the other a brusque New Yorker with a fondness for hyperbole. Not too long ago, Thune was supporting a Trump rival in the 2024 primary. Before that, Trump wanted to oust Thune from his seat.

But these days, Republican leaders are well aware of their shared destiny over the next four years, and that a lack of close coordination will spell political disaster. So Thune and Trump are building a harmonious relationship, with a different feel from the fight-night chumminess that House speaker Mike Johnson has with Trump (though Thune did attend the Army-Navy game with them).

Earlier this month, Thune described his bond with Trump as “evolving.” He told Semafor this week that he put it that way “because I tend to understate things.”

“It’s going really well … I get texts from him. I talk with him fairly regularly on the phone,” Thune said from his new Capitol office overlooking the National Mall. “At the same time, as you know, I don’t over-promise. And I like to keep expectations realistic. And I like to be straight with people.”

Perhaps in the spirit of not over-promising, Thune isn’t guaranteeing all of Trump’s Cabinet will be confirmed. But he’s clearly expended real energy to steer potentially difficult picks through the Senate, an effort that’s increasingly likely to succeed.

That confirmation pace was hardly guaranteed. But after Trump openly ruminated about recess appointments, Thune’s leadership team scheduled 10 straight weeks in session to plow ahead with Trump’s work.

The Trump-Thune bond was rebooted, in a way, after Trump took the presidency, Republicans claimed the Senate and Thune won an internal GOP election to succeed Mitch McConnell as leader. While plenty of conservatives pushed for Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Trump stayed neutral in the Senate leadership battle.

Trump even confided in allies that he thought Thune would win.

“He consistently said to me: ‘I think John Thune is going to be the leader,’” recalled Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. “And he also consistently said to me, ‘I’m fine with that.’”

Trump also referred to Thune as “very elegant” in a meeting with the Senate Republican conference last week.