Debatable: Should the US government be involved in brokering a sale of TikTok?

TikTok is in limbo after a Saturday deadline came and went without a firm proposal from President Donald Trump’s administration to avert a US ban.

Trump said Friday that he would sign a directive ordering another 75-day extension for the company, citing “tremendous progress” on a possible deal. On Sunday, he confirmed that trade tensions with Beijing due to his tariffs got in the way of a breakthrough.

A bipartisan law passed by Congress and signed by then-President Joe Biden last year effectively banned TikTok in the US after 270 days if its Chinese parent company ByteDance doesn’t sell the popular video app.

Despite a failed effort to ban the app during his first term, Trump has more recently embraced TikTok, seeing it as key to his 2024 victory.

The president already tried to get around an earlier deadline in the law: He issued an order to delay a planned Jan. 19 deadline for the app in order to buy his administration more time to save TikTok in the US.

Trump’s involvement in the search process — including his administration’s decision to entertain a deal that would leave TikTok’s algorithm under ByteDance control — has revived questions about what role the US government can and should play in any deal.