Trump’s TikTok order tests Republicans

Congressional Republicans who voted to force TikTok to divest or risk a US ban are in a serious bind thanks to President Donald Trump’s attempt to delay implementation of the law.

Except that only a few of them are acknowledging that in public.

“The law is very clear, right? If you don’t have a deal, and if TikTok wasn’t sold to an American company by January 19, or at least have a contract,” then the ban takes effect, California GOP Rep. Young Kim told Semafor. “There is no gray area on this issue.”

In a Monday executive order, Trump pushed back a Jan. 19 deadline for the popular app’s US ban, which was set in motion by a law that sailed through Congress last year on a bipartisan basis. His vow to “make a deal” by compelling China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok is challenging Republicans who muscled through the ban to backtrack as delicately as possible to give him the benefit of the doubt on the order.

Many of them are eager to see Trump try to extract leverage from Beijing: “I am hopeful that this is part of a bigger strategy to negotiate with China, to make them come to the table on other things,” said Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, a member of the House’s select committee on China who voted for the ban.

But as TikTok remains reopened to US users without a clear path forward on a sale, Republicans are left with few options but to cross their fingers that their business-savvy president can pull off a deal in time. If Trump’s interest in shared US ownership of the app doesn’t materialize, or if his order fails to hold up in court, lawmakers will be forced to revisit the same national security threats they’ve already agreed that TikTok presents.

One source familiar with TikTok sales conversations, which have included GOP meetings with “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary beyond the publicly reported ones, put it bluntly: “Investors can purchase ByteDance. They’re not interested in selling.”

This source pointed out that neither Trump nor former President Joe Biden took advantage of a 90-day extension that allows for a delayed ban in the event of a viable deal to sell TikTok — suggesting that no such deal is imminent.

“My understanding is that the individuals that were making an offer to TikTok or to buy TikTok had approached the administration and asked, ‘If ByteDance would agree to the deal, would the administration put forth a 90-day extension?’ That would have been Sunday night at midnight, right? None of that happened,” the source added. “So, as such, the law is very clear.”