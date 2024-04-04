Russia and Ukraine seek to bolster armies but face trouble attracting recruits

Russia and Ukraine are both seeking to boost the ranks of their armies amid reports Moscow may be preparing for a new offensive in the spring or summer.

Russia’s defense minister has said Moscow intends to enlist at least 250,000 more troops this year, Bloomberg reported, as it expands its army with a plan to add new divisions and brigades.

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signaled the need for more troops and this week signed a law to lower the minimum age for conscription from 27 to 25 as the country struggles to replenish exhausted battalions.

Ukrainian officials have not said how many extra soldiers its military needs, but both the president and commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi have said that the previous estimate for 500,000 extra soldiers was wrong.

Russia has also struggled to attract new recruits, although authorities said Wednesday that the number of people joining its armed forces spiked after the terrorist attack in Moscow on March 22. While an offshoot of the Islamic State terrorist group took responsibility for the attack, that has not stopped Russian authorities from claiming that Ukraine is to blame.