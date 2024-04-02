rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Apr 2, 2024, 12:36pm EDT
securityEurope

Ukraine lowers army mobilization age from 27 to 25

Zelenskyy
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
PostEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Principals: What the White House is reading. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday signed a law that lowers the country’s conscription age from 27 to 25 as Kyiv struggles to replenish its troops in its war against Russia.

Zelenskyy said last year that his government was exploring ways to mobilize more than 450,000 new troops to support soldiers facing exhaustion on the frontlines. But the proposal to lower the mobilization age is highly unpopular, and Zelenskyy was reportedly hesitant about signing the bill into law.

Some had proposed mobilizing NATO troops in Ukraine to support Kyiv’s war efforts, but several bloc members dismissed the idea.

AD

This is a breaking news story. Please check later for updates.

Semafor Logo
AD