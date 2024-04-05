Democrats privately lobby to split Ukraine from Israel aid

Some senior House Democrats are encouraging their leaders to get behind separating Ukraine aid from a broader foreign aid package, a Democratic aide told Semafor.

The push has intensified in recent days, the aide said, as Democrats grow increasingly uncomfortable with Israel’s prosecution of the war on Hamas in Gaza.

Currently, the Senate-passed foreign aid bill — including $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, and funding for allies in Asia — is subject to a discharge petition in the House that many House Democrats have signed onto. But the petition has fallen short of the 218 signatures necessary to force a vote on the House floor, in part because House progressives are opposed to the Israel aid in the bill.

AD

The exact mechanics of how they would separate Ukraine and Israel aid were unclear, but could involve using a discharge petition to force a vote on a new bill.

Asked about the developments, a House Democratic leadership aide told Semafor that Democrats have “stressed the urgency” of passing Ukraine aid and offered a variety of different thoughts about how best to do it. The aide insisted, however, that Democrats agree that the Senate-passed aide package should come to the floor.