Top U.S. Progressive: It’s time to separate Ukraine and Israel aid

Rep. Jamaal Bowman thinks it’s time to break up Israel and Ukraine aid.

In a new video set to be released this week, the progressive Democrat from New York says he’s opposed to the Senate’s $95 billion foreign aid bill, which combines support for the two countries, due to Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

“We cannot stand by and allow children to be bombed, to die of starvation, or to see their entire families wiped out,” he says, according to a partial transcript shared with Semafor. “We must withdraw our material support, not increase it. That is why I cannot support the Senate’s aid bill, and why we need a standalone vote on Ukraine funding.”

Bowman isn’t alone. In recent weeks, a number of top progressives have suggested they would not join a discharge petition to force a vote on the Senate bill, which is currently stalled in the House, over their concerns about Israel. “I’m a no if it’s got Israel aid,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal told CNN. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y. similarly told Axios earlier this month she was a no “right now.”

“I keep saying to the administration, give us a standalone on Ukraine,” Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill. told Semafor last week. “When you’re tying it to Netanyahu because that’s who you’re giving it to, to continue to kill families and children and Israel, it makes it impossible for me to be able to sign that discharge petition.”