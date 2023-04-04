Marjorie Taylor Greene leaves pro-Trump rally moments after arriving

As soon as Greene stepped out of her vehicle, she was swarmed by a huge crowd, including media, protesters, and counter-protesters.

Several whistles were handed out to the crowd, apparently by both anti-Trump activists, as well as by one Trump supporter who, according to NBC News, was not aware that Greene was holding a rally nearby.

Semafor’s Kadia Goba, who is reporting from the scene, heard shouts of “go back to Georgia” as Greene stood in front of the court house at 100 Centre Street.

Greene could barely be heard above the whistles, but in one video shared on Twitter, she appeared to be addressing NYC Mayor Eric Adams who had specifically called her out not to make trouble in the city.

"I'm standing here peacefully protesting but you called me out by name," Greene was heard saying. "You send your henchmen down here to commit assault against people by making loud noises," she said.

Among the counter-protesters was Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), who told reporters that Greene’s early exit signaled that NYC had rallied against the congresswoman. "New York City stood up to Marjorie Taylor Greene today to let her know: Get the hell out of here," he said.

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) who also came to protest against Trump's impending arrest, also left the scene quickly after feeling threatened.