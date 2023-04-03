NYC mayor warns 'rabble rousers' ahead of Trump's surrender

Adams also called out Trump's allies who have said they plan on traveling to New York City to protest his indictment, specifically Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"Be on your best behavior," he said.

Adams said that the city is expected to be busier than usual on Tuesday, advising the public to rely on public transport because several streets around the Manhattan courthouse where Trump will be arraigned are expected to close. The FBI and Secret Service are also coordinating security measures with New York police.

So far, there hasn't been a significant influx in visitors compared to the days leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., the Associated Press reported.

Trump left his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and was on his private plane to New York where he is expected arrive on Monday evening. He will be staying at the Trump Tower in Manhattan where additional security measures are being put in place and surrounding streets are expected to be closed.