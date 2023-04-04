A big test for Biden's antitrust cops

Genetic-sequencing company Illumina plans to appeal a U.S. regulatory order to unwind its 2021 takeover of a cancer-test developer, setting up a high-stakes court fight with implications for antitrust cops, patients, and corporate dealmaking.

Reversing an administrative law judge ruling, the Federal Trade Commission said yesterday that Illumina’s $7.1 billion purchase of Grail, which screens snippets of genetic code for early warnings of cancer, would stifle innovation. Regulators worry that Illumina might make its machines exclusive to Grail, whose tests run on them, strangling any potential upstart competitors.

Illumina has made a binding promise that any startups could use its machines at the same prices and the same time as Grail. That failed to satisfy the FTC, which under Chair Lina Khan has been aggressively swatting down corporate mergers.

The uncertainty has weighed on Illumina’s stock price, which is down by 37% over the past year, trailing peers like Bio-Rad and Thermo Fisher. And it has given activist investor Carl Icahn, who is waging a fight for board seats, more ammunition in his campaign.