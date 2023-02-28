Washington spoils Wall Street’s deal party

In December 2020, the owner of Bass Pro Shops thought it had reeled in a big deal — an agreement to buy outdoor retailer Sportsman’s Warehouse for $785 million.

In private conversations with the companies’ management, antitrust regulators in Washington suggested the deal could be approved with a few small adjustments, likely by selling a handful of stores in places where the companies overlapped, people familiar with the discussions said.

Then came regime change. After Lina Khan was sworn in as head of the FTC the following summer, she ordered a fresh review of the deal and eventually overruled her staff, the people said. Told they would have to sell up to a third of Sportsman’s Warehouse stores, the companies abandoned the deal instead.

It became one of at least 35 transactions that were abandoned or blocked on antitrust grounds since the Biden administration took office, according to law firm Dechert. Every investigation that wrapped up in the third quarter of 2022 ended with a scuttled deal.

And in another break from the past, officials aren’t accepting divestitures or other potential fixes. “This administration is not afraid to bring cases it might lose,” said James Fishkin, an antitrust lawyer at Dechert who tells companies they “have to be prepared to litigate.”