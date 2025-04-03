South Africa’s coalition in jeopardy as budget row deepens

South Africa’s coalition is teetering on the brink of collapse after disagreements led the second-largest party to oppose the government’s budget. A leaked recording has also highlighted the depth of divisions.

Lawmakers on Wednesday passed a contentious first phase of the budget after weeks of stalemate in which the two largest parties in the coalition — the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance — were at loggerheads over a range of issues, including a VAT hike. The fiscal framework passed in a tight 194-182 vote after the ANC overcame the DA’s opposition by securing support from smaller parties in the 10-party coalition.

The DA immediately said it was mounting a legal challenge to the budget. DA Chair Helen Zille told Newzroom Afrika that the party would hold talks on Thursday to decide on its future in the coalition. “The ANC does not want to share power,” she said. The ANC entered a coalition with the DA and eight other parties last year after losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of the apartheid in 1994. Zille, in the interview, said the ANC wants to “dictate the terms as if it won the election and it wants its coalition partners to prop it up.”

AD

Her comments follow the circulation of a purportedly leaked recording of an ANC meeting ahead of the budget vote in which President Cyril Ramaphosa said the DA had “locked itself into an unenviable position” by opposing the spending plan.

In the recording, Ramaphosa said DA leader John Steenhuisen had contacted him on Tuesday, a day before the budget vote, and warned that ANC alliances with parties outside the coalition would mean the end of the GNU. The president is heard saying that he told the DA leader that “you want to be the opposition in government.”

A senior ANC official, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to address the media, told Semafor they were in the meeting and the recording was authentic.