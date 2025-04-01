The power struggle behind South Africa’s budget delay

A power struggle within South Africa’s coalition government over the control of key parts of Africa’s most industrialized economy is one of the main issues at the center of the country’s unprecedented budget deadlock.

Negotiations over port and rail infrastructure have been a major sticking point, three people familiar with the matter told Semafor. The impasse over the budget, which was first due to be presented in February, has become the sternest test faced by the national unity government since it was formed nine months ago.

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana eventually unveiled the budget this month without the support of the Democratic Alliance, the second-largest party in the coalition, after an initial backlash over a proposed VAT hike caused him to delay its presentation on Feb. 19.

Negotiations were ongoing on Tuesday, a day before Parliament was due to discuss the latest version of the fiscal plan. The people familiar with talks behind the scenes — two senior officials from the African National Congress and one from the DA — said the coalition’s two biggest parties had been at loggerheads over the handling of vital infrastructure.

A key point of contention has been the DA’s request for a guarantee that the Cape Town port would be among entities targeted for partial privatisation, in line with a new public-private partnership strategy, the three people told Semafor. The port — South Africa’s second-biggest harbour after Durban — is a major export hub for fresh fruit and wine. The DA has in recent weeks said it would not support the budget if their demands were not met.