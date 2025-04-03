Republicans weigh giving Stefanik a beefed-up version of a long-vacant role

One option that Republicans are floating to bring Rep. Elise Stefanik back into their House leadership fold: an elevated version of an existing lower-profile job.

As GOP leaders search for a landing spot for Stefanik after the abrupt withdrawal of her nomination as ambassador to the United Nations, two sources told Semafor that they’re considering making her chair of the Elected Leadership Committee. The ELC is a group of advisers to leadership — and its chair is a speaker-appointed position that got filled for the first time in more than a decade by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Stefanik and Johnson’s camps remain in active discussions about her return to leadership, and no decision has been made. But if Stefanik were to be offered the ELC job, two Republicans familiar with the conversations said it would involve more “heft” and “teeth” than the position has previously held.

AD

“That’s a possibility,” Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., who replaced Stefanik as conference chair this year, told Semafor when asked if ELC chair was on the table for the New Yorker. “That’s an option.”

ELC was revived when McCarthy tapped then-Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, an influential ally of the former speaker, to fill the spot. Even if the role were beefed up, it would likely result in diminished significance for Stefanik.

She did not seek reelection to the No. 4 leadership post that McClain won out of the expectation she would be confirmed as President Donald Trump’s UN ambassador.