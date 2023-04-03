Beijing and DC’s military honchos aren't talking, and that's worrying

The top military brass in Washington and Beijing aren’t talking, fueling fears about possible miscalculations in a region littered with security hotspots.

Senior U.S. officials say there has been no direct contact between the American and Chinese military commands for at least 18 months, despite efforts to revive a hotline that would let the two sides head off conflict by communicating in times of potential crisis.

The lack of direct communication between U.S and Chinese military leaders is a longstanding issue. But American officials are becoming more vocal about their concerns as relations between the countries deteriorate and the potential for military confrontations multiply.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attempted, unsuccessfully, to reach his Chinese counterpart following the downing of Beijing’s spy balloon, the Pentagon told reporters in February. Meanwhile, the commander of U.S. military forces in the Indo-Pacific region, Admiral John Aquilino, said last month that he’s tried to make contact with his People’s Liberation Army counterparts every month for a year and half, but they simply don’t reply.

He specifically sought to talk to the Chinese generals who command forces in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, two areas of potential conflict. He noted that he’s in regular contact with other Asian military commands and “is hoping to have the same option” with the PLA.

Kurt Campbell, the White House’s point man on Indo-Pacific relations, said in a discussion last week that the White House still intends “to keep those lines of communication open” and that “it's the responsible thing to do.”