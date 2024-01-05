1.6 million Teslas recalled in China over autopilot issue

China said that Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million vehicles over concerns that its autopilot feature could cause collisions.

The electric vehicles (EVs), including imported Model S, Model X, and Model 3 sedans, as well as Chinese-made Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs, will be given an over-the-air software update to fix the issue, but Chinese regulators are still labeling the update as a “recall.” This comes a month after the U.S. recalled nearly all 2 million Tesla cars on American roads over similar concerns.

Prior Tesla brake issues and delayed customer service in China had sparked rare protests supported by state media, and the company was ultimately forced to apologize over their handling of some complaints.

The recall is the latest setback for Tesla in the Chinese market, with domestic makers having a particularly strong 2023 and China’s BYD overtaking Tesla as the world’s largest EV seller.