Biden, Xi speak for first time in months

President Joe Biden held his first conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in nearly five months on Tuesday, as the U.S. seeks to manage tensions with China and advance cooperation on military communications and combating fentanyl.

The call was wide-ranging and covered global conflicts as well as friction over technology curbs, Taiwan, and China’s aggressive military behavior in the South China Sea.

Speaking ahead of the call, a senior Biden administration official said the president planned to push for more action on counternarcotics, after the two leaders agreed to cooperation at their meeting in San Francisco last November.

Both the White House and Chinese Foreign Ministry readouts described the conversation as “candid and constructive.” The White House said that Biden “emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.”

Biden also raised concerns about China’s “support for Russia’s defense industrial base,” the readout said, an indication that he pressed Xi on Beijing’s pro-Moscow stance in the Ukraine war. A U.S. intelligence report released last year said that Chinese technology had become increasingly important for Russia in the war.

According to the Chinese readout, Xi cautioned Biden over U.S. efforts to “de-risk” supply chains and place curbs on high-tech exports to China, and warned the U.S. not to cross a “red line” on Taiwan. “In the face of ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities and external encouragement and support for them, China is not going to sit on its hands,” the readout said.

The two leaders also discussed U.S. legislation that would force a sale of TikTok, the popular video app that has triggered scrutiny in Washington due to its Chinese ownership. The U.S. Congress is currently considering legislation backed by the White House that would force China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok or would otherwise effectively ban the app in the U.S.

“The president reiterated our concerns about the ownership of TikTok,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “He made it clear to President Xi that this was not about a ban of the application but rather our interest in divestiture so that the national security interests and the data security of the American people can be protected.”