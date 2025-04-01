What’s behind Democrats’ bid to torpedo permanent Republican tax cuts

Democrats are mounting a new counterattack to the GOP’s tax plan that has potentially sweeping consequences: trying to stop Republicans’ argument that extending expiring tax cuts should not count as increasing the deficit.

The two parties were set to make their cases Tuesday to the Senate parliamentarian, the chamber’s nonpartisan rules referee, ahead of a potential ruling on Republicans’ bid to declare that extensions of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law should not be counted as deficit spending. That case is a linchpin of the GOP’s strategy to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent — one of his top priorities.

But a scheduled bipartisan meeting was abruptly cancelled on Tuesday afternoon, according to Democrats, as Republicans sought an alternative strategy to get their tax cuts made permanent using a gambit that’s known as the “current policy baseline” on the Hill. Republicans said they don’t need a bipartisan meeting to move forward and said no such meeting was even scheduled.

Democrats can’t stop the underlying tax bill regardless of the strategy used by the GOP. But they do have an opportunity to drive a wedge between Republicans’ stated desire to balance the budget and the reality of what permanent tax cuts might cost.

“If we want to go to a world in which you throw all fiscal responsibility to the wind, then the Republican strategy is the way to do it,” Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, the top Democrat on the Budget Committee, told Semafor on Tuesday. “Create deficits as far as the eye can see, and can try to hide those deficits and the resulting $37 trillion in additional debt over 30 years from the American people.”

Merkley is leading the effort to scuttle Republicans’ plans. His staffers have met with the parliamentarian’s office in recent days to try to dismantle their opponents’ strategy, arguing that “that this is absolutely inappropriate under the law,” as he put it.

Merkley said the 1974 law that created the rules for passing fiscal legislation along party lines is clear. Democrats attempted in the past to get creative with the so-called budget reconciliation rules, but they’re hoping to at least contain Republicans’ tax cut plan, even if they can’t stop it.

While it seems wonky, the fight could resonate for years to come: The GOP’s push to make the Trump tax cuts permanent could further erode Senate constraints on party-line legislating and potentially absolve Congress from working with a 10-year budget window for major bills.

If Republicans implement more of Trump’s promised tax breaks for overtime or tips this year, for example, those breaks would be more easily extended in the future without the need to find corresponding spending cuts or new revenues.

And if the GOP prevails, Democrats almost certainly would be able to utilize the new precedent to establish and fund new government programs once they reclaim power in Washington. Merkley isn’t yet predicting how he might approach the issue as the possible future Budget Committee chairman.

He’s more focused on winning both the procedural war — and the messaging battle.

“I can say I have absolute conviction that our argument that throwing out current law so you can hide massive deficits is 100 percent inconsistent with the Budget and impoundment Control Act that has guided us for 50-plus years,” Merkley said.