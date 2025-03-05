Republicans still divided over how to pay for Trump’s tax cuts

Senate Republican leaders are encountering early resistance to their preferred strategy for a permanent extension of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

At least two GOP senators are raising questions behind the scenes about tallying the cost of their new tax bill against “current policy” — essentially meaning that an extension of Trump’s 2017 cuts would not count as new spending, despite its high price tag. That maneuver backed by Senate Republican leaders would allow the party to more easily enact Trump’s tax priorities, and potentially help them avoid massive spending cuts in response.

But taking that path also runs the risk of increasing the debt under GOP rule, as well as putting off tough decisions on spending cuts. Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Todd Young, R-Ind., are both still unsure about it, according to people familiar with the matter; both have talked in recent months about the party’s opportunity to make big changes to government programs.

Cassidy told Semafor he’s not a firm no on the “current policy” approach but that he wants to tame interest rates, which could get harder with growing debt. He said he wants to make the choice that’s “most likely to keep 30-year mortgage rates down, keep car note rates down.”

“I am just trying to get to a place where we’re going to have economic prosperity and we keep the American Dream alive,” Cassidy said. “There’s different ways to get there, though, so I’m very much not saying it has to be one way or the other. I just want long-term interest rates to be low.”

A spokesman for Young said he is “pushing for the most fiscally responsible approach to ensure sustained economic growth.” Both senators sit on the tax-writing Finance panel that discussed the matter this week. Republicans are hoping to make a final decision soon and do not view the two senators as unpersuadable, as long as the tax plan still includes significant spending cuts.

The debate sounds esoteric but is hugely consequential. Without starting from “current policy,” Senate Republican leaders see it as borderline-unfeasible to both permanently preserve trillions of dollars in expiring tax cuts and add Trump’s new proposals to eliminate taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security.

House Republicans are still open to going along — with a caveat.

Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., said on Wednesday at the American Enterprise Institute that some House Republicans see the Senate’s plan as a “budget gimmick” but could accept it if the Senate can “hold the line on the spending cuts we sent over.”

Trump, importantly, has made clear he wants permanent tax cuts. Yet with only a one-seat edge on the Senate Finance Committee, senior Republicans say everyone needs to be on the same page in order to move forward.

“I don’t know whether we’re completely unified on it yet,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told Semafor. “I personally support [using] current policy. But, yeah, if two people don’t like it? We’ve got to be united.”