Trump’s daughter’s father-in-law appointed to State Department Africa role

Businessman Massad Boulos has been appointed senior adviser for Africa at the State Department and is heading to the continent this week, the department said Tuesday.

Boulos also serves as senior adviser to the president on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, focusing on Lebanon, the country he migrated from as a teenager. His son Michael Boulos is married to President Donald Trump’s younger daughter, Tiffany Trump.

Boulos is set to travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda starting Thursday with the aim of advancing peace talks in the eastern DR Congo and promoting US investments in the region.