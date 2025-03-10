Trump to name daughter’s father-in-law as DRC envoy as US eyes minerals

DR Congo, which covers an area larger than western Europe, is one of the world’s most resource-rich nations, home to copper and lithium reserves in the south, and cobalt and coltan in the east, minerals that are key to producing electric vehicles and smartphones.

The country’s armed forces are currently battling the rebel group M23 in eastern DR Congo. The Congolese have alleged that M23 insurgents, with Kigali’s backing, have commandeered the region’s mining facilities and siphoned out valuable minerals. Rwanda has repeatedly denied any involvement in the region but both the UN and the US say it is supporting the insurgency and move to expropriate minerals.

Several diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict — led by African neighbors, regional bodies, and the African Union — have so far foundered. Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi recently called on the Trump administration to consider a rights deal with his resource-rich country.

DR Congo is keen on US involvement in the eastern region as a way to stop the fighting, its information minister said in an interview with Semafor over the weekend. “The United States can help us with peace through diplomatic means and powerful sanctions,” said Patrick Muyaya, the country’s spokesman.

Muyaya also called for the US to reconsider its dismantling of USAID. “They’ve been funding 70% of the humanitarian assistance in the east and the situation is getting worse because of the war there.” He said his country would hope for the White House to encourage more American investors to help “diversify” the players involved in DR Congo’s mining industry, which is currently dominated by Chinese companies.