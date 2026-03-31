Shorter showers and workweeks: Iran war disrupts daily life

The Iran war is disrupting daily life around the world as governments take action to blunt the impact of the energy crisis.

The European Commission urged people to work from home and travel less. Some Asian countries have shortened their work and school weeks. South Korea encouraged quicker showers and is considering widening curbs on driving, while Egypt ordered stores and restaurants to close early.

But with the last pre-war shipments of Middle East oil yet to reach their destinations, the second and third-order effects of the crisis — stunted crops and factory blackouts — have yet to hit, Semafor’s business editor argued. Those “will arrive in the same way the pandemic’s economic effects did, slowly and then all at once.”