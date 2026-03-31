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Musk lawsuits reassigned on judge bias allegations

Mar 31, 2026, 2:36pm EDT
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Elon Musk.
Daniel Cole/Reuters

Three lawsuits involving Elon Musk, including one over his giant pay package, will be reassigned after the presiding judge appeared to endorse a LinkedIn post critical of the billionaire.

Kathaleen McCormick, the chief judge in Delaware’s business court, is a longtime bugbear for Musk, forcing him to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter after he got cold feet and invalidating his Tesla pay package in a decision that was partly overturned on appeal. Musk cited “activist judges” in his decision to move Tesla’s legal home from Delaware to Texas, which set off a mini-exodus of ideologically aligned tech companies.

McCormick wrote Monday that she hadn’t seen, or meant to like (actually, it was a heart-in-hands emoji) the LinkedIn post and rejected Musk’s lawyers’ accusations of bias, but said she would hand off the cases. This isn’t the first time a Delaware judge has gotten in trouble on LinkedIn; it may be time for a policy.

Rohan Goswami
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