Trump administration deports more migrants, avoiding Alien Enemies Act

While the Trump administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport migrants from the US remains halted amid a legal fight, it conducted new deportations to El Salvador over the weekend.

The administration worked with El Salvador over the weekend to transfer 17 alleged Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members out of the country, an operation that Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Monday morning as a joint “counter-terrorism” effort with El Salvador.

A senior State Department official confirmed to Semafor that the individuals were removed from the naval base at Guantanamo Bay to El Salvador; the deportation occurred under other authorities, including Title 8 under immigration law, the official added.

The administration also provided Semafor with the names of each alleged gang member who was deported, along with details of their criminal history. That marked a shift from the Alien Enemies Act flights to El Salvador earlier this month, when names of deported migrants were not released — but a leaked list of names was later published by CBS.

“These criminals will no longer terrorize our communities and citizens,” Rubio wrote in a post on X.

There are reportedly several dozen migrants being held at Guantanamo Bay following the weekend deportation. A delegation of Democratic-aligned senators visited the base on Friday and decried the Trump administration’s use of the base, where it’s still considering plans for larger-scale housing of migrants.

The names of the 17 migrants, and their Guantanamo Bay origin of their deportation flights, were first reported by Fox News.