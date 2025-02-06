Trump team considers housing detained migrants in container offices

The Trump administration is in talks with a private shipping-container company to provide temporary space to house and process thousands of migrants slated for deportation, according to people familiar with the matter.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is in discussions with Phoenix-based Willscot about leasing the company’s mobile structures to house undocumented detainees, the people said. Willscot’s products are commonly used as construction-site storage and office space.

The Trump administration might opt to deploy a handful of containers for medical or administrative space at migrant detention facilities, the people said. They are also likely to house some of the thousands of migrants at facilities along the southern border or at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where Trump, via executive order, is looking to send up to 30,000 migrants with criminal records.

AD

The first of those migrants arrived at Guantanamo on Wednesday, multiple news outlets reported. The Department of Homeland Security also told Semafor that an additional flight carrying 13 “highly dangerous criminal aliens” arrived at the military base on Thursday.

Spokespeople for DHS, Willscot, and the White House declined to comment.